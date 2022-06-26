1 Dead Following Crash on Bay Bridge: CHP

A person was killed after a two-vehicle crash just west of the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

Several eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge are closed right now as NBC Bay Area's Emeryville showed a large backup.

Just before 9 p.m., California Highway Patrol said that their received word of a collision involving a small sedan that veered off the right-hand side before overturning and a second vehicle found sideways in the slow or right-most lane.

Despite emergency life-saving measures, the person was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim's identity was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.