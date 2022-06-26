Bay Bridge

1 Dead Following Crash on Bay Bridge: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was killed after a two-vehicle crash just west of the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

Several eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge are closed right now as NBC Bay Area's Emeryville showed a large backup.

Just before 9 p.m., California Highway Patrol said that their received word of a collision involving a small sedan that veered off the right-hand side before overturning and a second vehicle found sideways in the slow or right-most lane.

Despite emergency life-saving measures, the person was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

The victim's identity was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

