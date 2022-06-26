1 Dead Following Crash on Bay Bridge: CHP

A person was killed after a two-vehicle crash just west of the Bay Bridge toll plaza.
Several eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge are closed right now as NBC Bay Area's Emeryville showed a large backup.
Just before 9 p.m., California Highway Patrol said that their received word of a collision involving a small sedan that veered off the right-hand side before overturning and a second vehicle found sideways in the slow or right-most lane.
Despite emergency life-saving measures, the person was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.
The victim's identity was not immediately available.
