San Francisco

1 Dead Following Hit-And-Run Crash in San Francisco: PD

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police tape
Getty Images

San Francisco police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday evening.

Police said just after 7:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a car that crashed into a building near 46th Avenue and Lincoln Way.

San Francisco firefighters found a driver, who was unconscious.

SFPD said that another car involved in the crash was left on scene but the suspects fled before officers arrived.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where they died from their injuries, according to officials.

No other details have been released at this time.

