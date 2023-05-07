1 Dead Following Hit-and-Run in San Jose

Police in San Jose are looking for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Friday night.
It happened on Monterey Road just after 11 p.m.
Officers said a vehicle was going southbound on Monterey Road, when it hit a man who was walking in the roadway.
The driver did not stop and took off from the scene.
Investigators believe a second vehicle may have also hit the pedestrian after that.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.