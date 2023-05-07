1 Dead Following Hit-and-Run in San Jose

Police in San Jose are looking for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Friday night.

It happened on Monterey Road just after 11 p.m.

Officers said a vehicle was going southbound on Monterey Road, when it hit a man who was walking in the roadway.

The driver did not stop and took off from the scene.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Investigators believe a second vehicle may have also hit the pedestrian after that.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.