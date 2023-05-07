San Jose

1 Dead Following Hit-and-Run in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in San Jose are looking for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Friday night.

It happened on Monterey Road just after 11 p.m.

Officers said a vehicle was going southbound on Monterey Road, when it hit a man who was walking in the roadway.

The driver did not stop and took off from the scene.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Investigators believe a second vehicle may have also hit the pedestrian after that.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us