1 dead following shooting in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in San Jose.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Locust and West Virginia streets.

San Jose police said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers blocked off the area of Locust Street between West Virginia and Grant streets as they investigated the scene.

The incident is being investigated as the San Jose's 5th homicide of 2025.

No other details were released.

