1 dead following shooting in San Jose

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in San Jose.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Locust and West Virginia streets.

San Jose police said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers blocked off the area of Locust Street between West Virginia and Grant streets as they investigated the scene.

The incident is being investigated as the San Jose's 5th homicide of 2025.

No other details were released.

2/ Update



Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. This incident is being investigated as the City's 5th homicide of 2025.



A press release will be forthcoming. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 30, 2025