1 dead after man sets fire along freeway in Oakland, CHP says

At least one person died early Tuesday morning after a man set a fire on Interstate 980 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was first reported under the freeway at 1:25 a.m., the CHP said.

Oakland firefighters saw a man setting the fire on the westbound lane of I-980 near the 17th Street off-ramp, the CHP said.

Firefighters eventually located a burnt victim with head trauma at the off-ramp, prompting the CHP to shut down the westbound lane near the off-ramp.

Fire crews confirmed the fatality on the westbound lane near 14th Street, according to the CHP. The eastbound 17th Street off-ramp was closed and a Sig-alert issued.

The CHP said it requested Caltrans for a hard closure near the area.