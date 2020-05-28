1 Dead in Morgan Hill Mobile Home Fire

One person died early Thursday after a fire ignited in a mobile home in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire officials said.

The blaze broke out in the area of Windmill Street, and the first arriving units found a fully involved mobile home with an exposure threat on two sides, Cal Fire said.

Crews knocked down the fire, and a Cal Fire official confirmed there was one fatality. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Neighboring homes had minimal damage from the flames, and no other injuries were immediately reported.