1 Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash on SB Highway 17 Near Los Gatos

At least one person has died early Tuesday morning after a multiple-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 17 just south of Los Gatos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 2:55 a.m. just south of the South Santa Cruz Avenue on-ramp to southbound Highway 17. The crash initially blocked all lanes, but one lane opened up as the investigation continued.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner has been called to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.