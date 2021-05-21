Contra Costa County

1 Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting at Pittsburg Apartment Complex: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

One person died late Thursday night in a police shooting at a Pittsburg apartment complex, police confirmed Friday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday at the Stoneman Apartment Complex on Loveridge Road, not far from Highway 4.

According to an officer at the scene, the person who was shot was found laying down at the top of a set of stairs, not moving, with a gun in their hand.

Local

Police flew in a drone to confirm the person was no longer a threat so paramedics could move in safely. The person died at the scene.

Pittsburg police, sheriff's deputies and a crime scene team were still at the scene collecting evidence Friday morning.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting.

