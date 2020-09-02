San Jose

1 Dead in San Jose Shooting; Suspect At-Large: Police

Police early Wednesday morning were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in a San Jose neighborhood just a few blocks north of Yerba Buena High School.

San Jose police received an anonymous call reporting shots fired at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Clemence Avenue and Walnut Woods Court, near McLaughlin Park, police said.

Arriving officers found a male with at least one gunshot wound. San Jose fire crews performed CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Clemence Avenue was shut down between Owsley and Walnut Woods during the investigation.

No suspects were immediately identified or arrested.

