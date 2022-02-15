1 Dead in Solo Motorcycle Crash in West San Jose: Police

San Jose police were investigating a fatal crash early Tuesday morning involving a motorcycle at the intersection of San Tomas Expressway and Payne Avenue.

Officers responded to a 1:16 a.m. report of a solo motorcycle crash and found one victim, who was transported to a local hospital and declared dead, police said.

Police advised in a 2:30 a.m. tweet to expect a road closure while the investigation is conducted.

The crash marks San Jose's 14th fatal crash and 15th traffic death in 2022. At this point a year ago, there were four traffic deaths in the city.

