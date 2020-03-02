1 Dead in Solo Vehicle Crash in South San Jose: Police

A driver died late Sunday after a solo vehicle crash in South San Jose, according to police.

At about 10:30 p.m., San Jose officers responded to scene of a crash in the area of Snell and Rosenbaum avenues in San Jose, police said.

Preliminary investigation showed that a 2007 gray Acura SUV, driven by a man, was traveling southbound on Snell when it collided with a metal barrier at Truckee Lane, police said. The vehicle continued southbound and collided with a light pole at Rosenbaum.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. It was the city’s fifth fatal collision of 2020.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name after notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.