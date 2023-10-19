1 dead after Muni bus collision in San Francisco

A male pedestrian died early Thursday morning in San Francisco after being struck by a Muni bus, a spokesperson for the fire department said.

The pedestrian was struck at 12:51 a.m. near Van Ness Avenue and O'Farrell Street on Muni's 49-Van Ness/Mission line, according to a spokesperson for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the bus had to be raised up to remove the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The case was turned over to the Police Department and there was no further information immediately available about the collision.