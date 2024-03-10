1 dead after Oakland car crash

A woman was killed Sunday in an early morning crash in the Oakland hills, according to police.

Oakland police responded just before 5 a.m. to the 3400 block of Joaquin Miller Road on a report of a collision involving two vehicles.

Officers said a two-door red Infinity was traveling southbound when it struck a northbound, four-door, brown Honda.

Occupants of both vehicles sustained injuries. A 25-year-old female in a rear seat of the Honda sustained major injuries.

Firefighters and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

The woman's identity isn't being released Sunday, pending family notification.

Police said it was unknown Sunday whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at 510-777-8570.