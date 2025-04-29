Man dead following police shooting in South San Francisco

A man was shot and killed by police in South San Francisco on Monday evening after he allegedly fired at officers, the department said.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Arroyo Drive at about 5:50 p.m. on a report of a disturbance and someone with a gun, police said.
According to the South San Francisco Police Department, shortly after they arrived, the suspect, a man about 60 years old, began firing a weapon at officers and into an occupied residence "multiple times." Officers fired back at the suspect and he died at the scene.
Police allege the man had both a handgun and a shotgun. No officers were injured.
A shelter-in-place order was issued for the area just after 6:30 p.m. and it was lifted about an hour later.
A heavy police presence remained at the scene as of late Monday night.
No other details were released.
April 28, 2025 - 7:30PM
The shelter in place has been lifted for the area around the 300 Block of Arroyo Dr. Please continue to avoid the area if possible as an active police investigation is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/yN0vG71azK
