1 dead, 1 injured in San Jose crash

By Bay City News

One person died and another was hospitalized with serious injuries following a vehicle collision early Wednesday morning in San Jose, police said.

The crash reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Tully Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported two people to a local hospital with major injuries, San Jose police said on social media around 3:10 a.m.

One of the victims later died at the hospital, according to police. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Eastbound Tully Road has been shut down between Galveston Avenue and Senter Road as police investigate the cause of the collision. The closures are expected to remain in place for several hours. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No further details were immediately available.

