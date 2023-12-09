Oakland

1 dead after shooting at Oakland convenience store

A shooting at a convenience store in Oakland left one person dead Friday night. 

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the store on Harrison and 23rd streets, according to the owner. He told NBC Bay Area that the person killed was his store’s security guard, adding that other employees were uninjured. 

Oakland police later confirmed the death of the person working as a security guard. The guard was trying to stop someone from taking items from the store when they were shot, police said. 

Police are now investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 510-238-3821.

