1 dead after shooting in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood

A man died in a shooting early Wednesday morning in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at 2:39 a.m. Thursday near San Jose and Plymouth avenues, where officers arrived to find the victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name was not immediately available, according to San Francisco police.

No arrest has been made as of Thursday and investigators have not released any suspect details.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.