1 dead after shooting outside the Chase Center

By NBC Bay Area staff

One person died after a shooting near the Chase Center in San Francisco Saturday night, according to police. 

The San Francisco Police Department said someone reported a shooting at around 9:58 p.m. near the intersection of Terry A Francois Boulevard and 16th Street.

Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound, who paramedics then transported to the hospital. The person later died. 

Witnesses say a car may have been involved in the shooting, according to SFPD. 
An investigation is now underway and police ask anyone with information to reach out at 415-575-4444. 

