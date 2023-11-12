1 dead after shooting in Vallejo

One man died after a shooting in Vallejo Saturday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Alabama Street, the Vallejo Police Department said. After someone reported it, officers arrived to find one man wounded by gunfire. He later died due to his injuries.

The department said it is now investigating the motive for and the circumstances around the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to detectives at 707-648-4533 or at 707-648-5425.