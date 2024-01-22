1 dead after shooting in West Oakland

A man was fatally shot in West Oakland Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded just before 7:30 a.m. to a shooting in the 2100 block of Myrtle Street, where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency responders provided aid but he died at the scene. His name was not released.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Section at 510- 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.