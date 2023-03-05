San Francisco

1 Displaced Following 1-Alarm Fire in SF's Richmond District

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco firefighters made forward progress in a 1-alarm fire at a Richmond District residential home on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters first notified residents on Twitter to avoid the area of 726 18th Ave. at 1:54 p.m. due to an active fire at a three-story building.

Fire officials said there are no injuries reported as of 2:12 p.m.

Two homes were damaged and one person was displaced, officials said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us