1 Displaced Following 1-Alarm Fire in SF's Richmond District

San Francisco firefighters made forward progress in a 1-alarm fire at a Richmond District residential home on Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters first notified residents on Twitter to avoid the area of 726 18th Ave. at 1:54 p.m. due to an active fire at a three-story building.
Fire officials said there are no injuries reported as of 2:12 p.m.
Two homes were damaged and one person was displaced, officials said.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
It's not yet known what caused the fire.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News