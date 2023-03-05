1 Displaced Following 1-Alarm Fire in SF's Richmond District

San Francisco firefighters made forward progress in a 1-alarm fire at a Richmond District residential home on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters first notified residents on Twitter to avoid the area of 726 18th Ave. at 1:54 p.m. due to an active fire at a three-story building.

Fire officials said there are no injuries reported as of 2:12 p.m.

Two homes were damaged and one person was displaced, officials said.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.