San Jose

1 Hit and Killed by VTA Light-Rail Train in South San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A person was hit and killed by a light-rail train in South San Jose early Monday, according to authorities.

At about 5:45 a.m., a Valley Transportation Authority light-rail train traveling southbound on the blue line near the Curtner Station along Highway 87 hit a pedestrian on the tracks, officials said.

The incident disrupted service between the Curtner and Tamien stations, and a bus bridge was set up, the VTA said.

At least two lanes of southbound Highway 87 were shut down, with no estimated time for reopening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No further details were immediately available.

