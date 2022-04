One person was struck and killed by an Altamont Corridor Express train near Great America in Santa Clara Friday evening, a spokesperson for ACE Train told NBC Bay Area.

ACE said that the person was trespassing when they were hit by the train.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

