Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a car in San Jose's Evergreen neighborhood Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. near Quimby and South White roads.

Police say traffic in the area could be impacted for several hours.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.