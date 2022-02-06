1 Hospitalized Following House Fire in Pleasant Hill

One person was treated at a local hospital Saturday evening following a house fire in Pleasant Hill.

A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire was first reported after 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pleasant Oaks Drive, near Taylor Boulevard and Grayson Road.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the garage. All residents were able to get out of the house.

The resident transported to the hospital suffered from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

