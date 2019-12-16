South Bay

1 Hospitalized in Fire at East San Jose Home

San Jose FD

One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a home in East San Jose, according to fire officials.

At about 5:50 p.m., San Jose fire crews responded to the report of a fire in the 600 block of Santee River Court. When they arrived, they found much of the home had been barricaded, a fire official said.

After knocking down the flames, firefighters went into the home and found one person inside, the SJFD said. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment, but it was unclear whether or not the person lived at the home.

The victim's condition was not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

