1 hospitalized following police shooting in Berkeley

One person has been hospitalized in the wake of a police shooting in Berkeley Sunday morning, according to officials.

Around 6:50 a.m., police received a call about a woman screaming for help inside a residence on the 1700 block of University Avenue near McGee Avenue, police said.

Officers were dispatched to investigate what police described as a possible domestic violence incident, and Berkeley Fire Department paramedics and resources were positioned in a designated area, police said.

The officers made contact at the residence, and a person described as "the subject" allegedly made threats to shoot officers, leaving an apartment armed with a firearm, according to police.

Officers secured the area and began negotiating with the subject and working to ascertain the safety of any other occupants of the residence, police said.

The subject left the residence again, allegedly with a firearm, and an officer-involved shooting subsequently occurred, according to police.

One individual was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition, police said.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of University Avenue and McGee Avenue while investigators continue to process the scene.

The investigation is being led by the Berkeley Police Department Homicide Division and Internal Affairs Bureau. In accordance with standard protocol, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office is also conducting a concurrent investigation. Per departmental protocol, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, police said.