Oakland

1 in Critical Condition After Freeway Shooting in Oakland: CHP

Authorities are searching for two masked suspects said to be driving in a white SUV hatchback

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities investigate following a freeway shooting in Oakland.
CHP – Golden Gate Division

Authorities investigate following a freeway shooting in Oakland. (Jan. 27, 2020)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Two masked individuals shot into a car packed with four people, including two young children, on eastbound Interstate 580 in Oakland Monday morning, critically injuring a male passenger, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The apparent targeted freeway shooting happened at about 9:53 a.m. near Keller Avenue, the CHP said.

A male in the front passenger seat of an Infiniti sedan was struck by gunfire, according to the CHP. He was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

A woman driving the sedan and two other passengers — a 1-year-old girl and a 4-year-old-girl — were not hurt, the CHP said.

The suspects were said to be driving in a white SUV hatchback, according to the CHP.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 707-917-4491.

