1 in Custody Following Pursuit Involving Stolen OPD Patrol Car in East Bay

One person was taken into custody following a pursuit involving a stolen patrol car in the East Bay Friday night, Oakland police said

Oakland Police said that around 8:30 p.m., an officer responded to the 500 block of Lake Park Ave to investigate an unrelated assault. That's when a person stole a marked patrol car and took off.

A chase later ensued and ended in the Vallejo area.

It appeared the suspect crashed into a pole. The person was taken into custody.

The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.

The case is under investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to contact OPD's criminal investigation division at (510) 238-3326.