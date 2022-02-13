1 injured Following 2-Alarm Fire in SF's Nob Hill Neighborhood: SFFD

San Francisco firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Sunday night at 1451 Larkin Street that resulted in one man, who suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 8:16 p.m., and had the fire under control by 9:47 p.m. The building was left with major damage, but it wasn't known whether anyone was displaced.

Investigators are looking for the fire's cause, a department spokesperson said Sunday night.

According to NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana, there was significant damage to at least three homes in two different buildings from the fire.

