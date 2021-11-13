San Jose

1 Injured Following Apartment Fire in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke at an apartment complex in San Jose Saturday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. near the area of Branham Lane and Jarvis Avenue.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, crews arrived to the scene to battle the fire when they found one person inside an apartment unit.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

San Jose fire said six people were displaced and the Red Cross was notified to help.

Officials said some of the apartment units may have water damage but only one unit sustained major fire damage.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSan Jose Fire Department
