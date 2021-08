One person suffered a non-life threatening injury in a shooting in San Jose Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Sundown Lane, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police initially said the victim had a life-threatening injury before providing an update on their condition.

Police did not immediately release any suspect information.

Further information was not immediately available.

Units are at the scene of a shooting incident in the 1000 block of Sundown Ln.



One male victim. No suspect description. More info as it becomes available.



TOC 2:22 PM pic.twitter.com/VwZFUD5i0Y — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 30, 2021