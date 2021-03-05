San Jose

1 Injured in Two-Alarm Structure Fire in Downtown San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Firefighters were battling a two-alarm structure fire Friday morning in downtown San Jose that injured at least one person, according to the fire department.

The blaze was burning in the 300 block of West St. John Street, between Almaden Avenue and North Autumn Street, fire officials said.

Streets in the area were shut down, and San Jose police asked the public to avoid the area.

Initial reports indicated the injured person was taken to a hospital, but fire officials later said the man refused to be transported.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

