1 injured after early morning Oakland shooting

A man was left in critical condition after being shot early Saturday morning in Oakland, police said Sunday.

Oakland police officers responded to the 2600 block of Montana Street at about 1:15 a.m., where they found the man with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was admitted in critical condition.

The shooting is being investigated by the Oakland Police Department's criminal investigation division.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department's at 510-238-3426.