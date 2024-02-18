Oakland

1 injured by shooting in Oakland

By Bay City News

A man was shot and wounded in Oakland early Sunday morning. 

Oakland police said they received a call just before 12:30 a.m. about a shooting on the 2000 block of 26th Avenue. 

Arriving officers located an adult male who's an Oakland resident suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition, police said Sunday afternoon. 

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information can contact the OPD's felony assault unit at 510-238-3426.

