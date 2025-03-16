1 dead after shooting outside Lucky grocery store in Hayward

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Hayward shopping plaza Saturday night.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. outside of the Lucky supermarket in the 22000 block of Mission Boulevard.

Hayward police said they arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Several employees at nearby stores recalled hearing gunfire.

People who live in the area and passed by the crime scene saw the parking lot cordoned off with crime scene tape Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Hayward Police are investigating this as a homicide, but they haven't arrested anyone yet. Police also have not shared details about the suspect and what the relationship was between the victim and the suspect.

"You don’t expect violence in this area," said Victor Gomez, who lives nearby and goes to the Lucky store.

He noted that the grocery store draws in all kinds of people, including "teenagers, and kids and families."

A spokesperson for The Save Mart Companies, which owns Lucky, confirmed that the shooting happened outside their store.

"No customers or associates were involved in the incident. We are grateful to law enforcement for their swift action in response to this terrible tragedy," a spokesperson said.

Hayward police are canvassing the area and looking for video of the incident.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Hayward police at 510-293-7176.