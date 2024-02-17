San Francisco

1 injured by shooting in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was left wounded after a shooting in San Francisco Friday night, police said. 

The shooting was reported at around 9:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Connecticut Street, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Arriving officers found one man who had been shot.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital for treatment with injuries described as “life-threatening.”

An investigation into the shooting is underway, and the SFPD asks anyone with information to contact its tip line at 415-575-4444.

