1 killed, 1 injured in Brentwood following attempted robbery, police say

Both are being treated at hospitals, with one in critical condition

By NBC Bay Area staff

1 man was injured and another was killed in Brentwood Friday night after a robbery turned into a gunfight, according to police. 

The Brentwood Police Department said a number of people were leaving a home on Chili Court, near Marjoram Drive and not far from Marsh Creek Elementary School, when two men tried to rob one member of the group. 

All three were armed and the robbery attempt escalated into a gunfight, which led to one of the robbers and the victim of the robbery being injured, police said. 

The victim of the robbery suffered non-life threatening injuries while the suspected robber later died, according to police. 

Anyone who has information about the gunfight is asked to contact detectives with the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7911. 

