Oakland

Police investigate after 1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Oakland shooting

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the city's police department at 510-238-3821

By Bay City News

An Oakland resident was killed and a San Francisco resident was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Oakland, police said. 

The shooting occurred just after midnight in the 500 block of East 18th Street near Lake Merritt. 

Officers responded and located the two victims. The Oakland resident was pronounced dead where officers found him, Oakland police said. 

The San Francisco resident was taken to a hospital and is expected to live, according to police.  

Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the Oakland Police Department's homicide unit at 510-238-3821 or the department's tip line at 510-238-7950.

