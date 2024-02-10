San Leandro

1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in unincorporated San Leandro

By Bay City News

A woman was killed and a man was left wounded after being shot in unincorporated San Leandro Friday night, police said. 

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting as a homicide. At approximately 9:47 p.m., investigators responded to a report of a subject down in the roadway on East 14th Street, near 151st Avenue.

Patrol deputies, officers from the San Leandro Police Department and medical services arrived to find a 47-year-old male and a 40-year-old woman with a mobility impairment suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims received emergency medical assistance at the scene and were then transported to a local area hospital. The woman succumbed to her injuries and did not survive.

After a preliminary investigation, police say the shooting occurred during a verbal dispute between the suspect and the victims.

There's no indication that there is a continued risk to public safety, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact investigators at 510-667-3636 or the anonymous tip line at 510-667-3622.

