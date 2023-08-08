Oakland

1 killed in shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt BART station, transit agency says

While the station was briefly closed after the Tuesday shooting, it was re-opened within the hour

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

One person was shot and killed near the Lake Merritt BART station Tuesday, according to the agency’s Chief Communications Officer Alicia Trost. 

Trost said the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the street level and near the station’s bus zone. 

BART PD and Oakland Police are on-site and investigating the shooting. The Lake Merritt station was briefly closed, but has been re-opened as of 3:32 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

