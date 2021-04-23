1 Million Santa Clara County Residents Have Received at Least First Vaccine Dose

One million Santa Clara County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the county announced Friday.

More than 62% of county residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose as of Friday, the county said. About one-third of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

"I’m thrilled that we have reached this milestone in protecting our community from COVID-19," County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said in a statement. "Vaccination is critical to keeping COVID-19 rates low, especially as we see variants of the virus circulating in our community. We have the vaccine supply we need now and I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible if you haven’t already."

County officials reminded residents to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and get vaccinated if they haven't already.

People can book vaccination appointments through the county's website. New appointments are released daily.