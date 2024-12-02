1 person hurt, 2 homes burned in Antioch fire

One person was injured by smoke inhalation in a fire involving two homes in Antioch on Sunday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The fire at 18th Street and Crestwood Drive was reported about 4:30 p.m., fire district Capt. Victor Daniel said.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital. One of the two residences was left uninhabitable, he said.

About 30 personnel were involved in fighting the fire, which went to two alarms, he said.