1 Shot During Gunfight in Oakland: Police

One person was shot in Oakland during a gunfight involving several people Saturday night, police said.

Oakland police said their officers came to the 7900 block of Ney Avenue to "investigate multiple ShotSpotter activations" around 10 p.m.

According to police, several people were involved in a gunfight, which resulted in one person being shot. That person ended up taking themselves to the hospital. Their exact condition is unknown at this time.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Several vehicles and houses were also hit by gunfire.

Oakland police are investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact them at (510) 238-3426.