Oakland

1 Shot During Gunfight in Oakland: Police

Police say that person took themselves to the hospital after the gunfight and before officers arrived on Saturday night

By NBC Bay Area staff

One person was shot in Oakland during a gunfight involving several people Saturday night, police said.

Oakland police said their officers came to the 7900 block of Ney Avenue to "investigate multiple ShotSpotter activations" around 10 p.m.

According to police, several people were involved in a gunfight, which resulted in one person being shot. That person ended up taking themselves to the hospital. Their exact condition is unknown at this time. 

Oakland 3 hours ago

French Bulldog Stolen From Car in Oakland

Oakland Apr 29

Woman Shot to Death in Oakland: Police

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Several vehicles and houses were also hit by gunfire. 

Oakland police are investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact them at (510) 238-3426.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us