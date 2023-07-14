Palo Alto

1 person struck, killed by Caltrain in Palo Alto

By Bay City News

Getty Images

A person was struck and killed by a train at the Stanford Station on Friday night, restricting rail service in the area, Caltrain said.

Southbound train 126, carrying 150 passengers, struck a person at the station in Palo Alto about 5:40 p.m., Caltrain spokesman Mahmoud Abunie said in a statement. No one on the train was injured, he said.

Train service was stopped at the scene, he said. The northbound track was cleared for operation with a 20 mph speed restriction by 6:20 p.m., Abunie said.

The death was Caltrain's fifth fatality of the year, he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Palo Alto
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us