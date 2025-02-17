1 rescued, 1 missing after falling into water at Pier 32 in SF

Emergency crews rescued one person and continued searching for another after both fell into the water near Pier 32 on Saturday at around 10:20 p.m., authorities said.

San Francisco Fire Department and San Francisco Police Department units responded to reports of two people in the water, SFFD said via social media.

First responders located and rescued one individual, who was transported to a hospital, officials said.

Crews used boats, thermal imaging cameras, drones, and floodlights to locate the second person.

The search was turned over to SFPD at 11:20 p.m. as they continued using drone technology, SFFD noted.