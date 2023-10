The San Francisco Fire Department said Saturday its crews have rescued one person amid a fight against an apartment fire Saturday.

The fire is near Clement Street and Eighth Avenue, according to SFFD.

#YourSFFd is on scene of a working fire at 728 Clement cross of 8th Avenue.

Firefighters continue to search this residential over commercial location.

#YourSFFd is on scene of a working fire at 728 Clement cross of 8th Avenue.

Firefighters continue to search this residential over commercial location.

Clement is closed, avoid the area.

The person rescued is being taken to be evaluated, SFFD said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.