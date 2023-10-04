1 struck, killed by Amtrak train in Berkeley

One person was killed after being hit by an Amtrak train in Berkeley Wednesday evening, according to police.

The collision happened sometime before 5:35 p.m. on the tracks by Harrison Street, according to Officer Byron White with the Berkeley Police Department.

As of 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the train is stopped and blocking Gilman Street. It’s currently unclear when the road will be reopened.

Amtrak police will be investigating the incident.