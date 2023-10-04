Berkeley

1 struck, killed by Amtrak train in Berkeley

By NBC Bay Area staff

One person was killed after being hit by an Amtrak train in Berkeley Wednesday evening, according to police. 

The collision happened sometime before 5:35 p.m. on the tracks by Harrison Street, according to Officer Byron White with the Berkeley Police Department. 

San Francisco Sep 23

Person hit, killed by train near San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood

Caltrain Aug 22

Person struck, killed by train in Belmont

As of 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the train is stopped and blocking Gilman Street. It’s currently unclear when the road will be reopened. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Amtrak police will be investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Berkeley
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us