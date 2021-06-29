San Jose

1 Taken to Hospital After Fire at San Jose Apartment

By NBC Bay Area staff

Firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire in San Jose.
NBC Bay Area

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment in San Jose, according to the fire department.

The fire started around 10:50 a.m. along the 1300 block of Lick Avenue, the fire department said.

A second person was being examined at the scene. The conditions of both victims weren't immediately known.

Firefighters managed to keep the flames from spreading to nearby structures. Some units above and below the one where the fire started were damaged, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

