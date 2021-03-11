1 Year Ago Today, WHO Declared Virus Outbreak a Global Pandemic

One year ago today, everything changed when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

Soon thereafter, San Francisco became one of the first U.S. cities to ban large gatherings, the Golden State Warriors and San Jose Sharks canceled games, and schools and businesses in the Bay Area began to shut down.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal authority on infectious disease, said "things are going to get worse before they get better."

